    Kazakhstanis move down WTA rankings after 2021 AO

    22 February 2021, 14:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has released an updated world rankings of its players, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Australian Ashleigh Barty still remains world number one. Japanese Naomi Osaka elbowed aside Romanian Simona Halep and took the 2nd spot of the rankings.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan fell two spots down to number 23 in the world. Yulia Putintseva retained her 28th line of the rankings. Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas moved down from 83rd to 84th spot.

    It bears to remind that Rybakina crashed out of the 2021 Australian Open in the second round, whereas Putintseva and Diyas were eliminated in the third.

    As for the women’s doubles rankings, Galina Voskoboeva is the highest ranked player from Kazakhstan at the 75th spot.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
