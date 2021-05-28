Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstanis may travel to 13 countries of the world this June

    28 May 2021, 21:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis may book this June their vacations on 43 routes to 13 countries of the world. 122 flights will be performed a week, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

    Nationals of Kazakhstan may travel to Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany, Georgia, Tajikistan, South Korea, and Egypt.

    Besides, Air Astana plans to fly to Montenegro en route Nur-Sultan-Podgorica since June 9 and Almaty-Podgorica since June 10.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Transport Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan