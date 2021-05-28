Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstanis may travel to 13 countries of the world this June

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 May 2021, 21:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis may book this June their vacations on 43 routes to 13 countries of the world. 122 flights will be performed a week, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

Nationals of Kazakhstan may travel to Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany, Georgia, Tajikistan, South Korea, and Egypt.

Besides, Air Astana plans to fly to Montenegro en route Nur-Sultan-Podgorica since June 9 and Almaty-Podgorica since June 10.


