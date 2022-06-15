Kazakhstanis may send their requests and propositions to Secretariat of Ulttyq Qurultay

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM State Advisor Yerlan Karin explained via his Telegram account what the newly established Presidential Ulttyk Qurultay (National Congress) dialogue platform will focus on.

According to him, the Ulttyq Qurultay consisting of 117 people, includes representatives from each Regional Public Council, MPs, representatives of political parties, large business associations, medicine, education, science, culture, sport, human rights and other social groups. Youth leaders and activists are also involved in the work of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

What is the goal of establishment of the Ulttyq Qurultay?

Its goal is to become a dialogue platform for the search and elaboration of ideas and steps on strengthening and expanding public consolidation.

What is the difference between the Ulttyq Qurultay and the earlier abolished National Public Trust Council?

«The National Public Trust Council focused on the current socio-economic problems, political reforms. The Ulttyq Qurultay will discuss long-term issues linked to further development of public consolidation process based on nationwide values.

All those willing may submit their requests and propositions to the Secretariat of Ulttyq Qurultay via a special online platform.

The Ulttyq Qurultay is called to become a core of nationwide consolidation of Kazakhstanis willing to contribute to building a Jana Qazaqstan (New Kazakhstan),» Yerlan Karin concluded.



