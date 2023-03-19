Go to the main site
    Kazakhstanis living in Uzbekistan voting in 2023 Majilis elections

    19 March 2023, 11:24

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Majilis elections of Kazakhstan started at polling station # 267 at the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    Over 600 Kazakhstanis permanently or temporarily residing in Uzbekistan were put on the list of eligible voters. Kazakhstanis are arriving from all the corners of Uzbekistan to cast their votes.

    The polling place opened today at 07:00 a.m.

    «I am the native of Turkistan region. I have been living in Uzbekistan for 25 years. I love my country and my people. I have come today to vote for the future of Kazakhstan,» Anarkhan Madiyarova told journalists. She was the first to come to take a vote.

    The polling station is open until 08:00 p.m. local time.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Uzbekistan Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
