Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakhstanis living in Uzbekistan voting in 2023 Majilis elections

19 March 2023, 11:24
Kazakhstanis living in Uzbekistan voting in 2023 Majilis elections

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Majilis elections of Kazakhstan started at polling station # 267 at the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

Over 600 Kazakhstanis permanently or temporarily residing in Uzbekistan were put on the list of eligible voters. Kazakhstanis are arriving from all the corners of Uzbekistan to cast their votes.

The polling place opened today at 07:00 a.m.

photo

«I am the native of Turkistan region. I have been living in Uzbekistan for 25 years. I love my country and my people. I have come today to vote for the future of Kazakhstan,» Anarkhan Madiyarova told journalists. She was the first to come to take a vote.

The polling station is open until 08:00 p.m. local time.

photo
photo

Related news
Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath
Candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov nominated for the post of the Majilis Speaker
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News