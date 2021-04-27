Kazakhstanis Levit, Bibosynov reach finals of boxing tournament in Serbia

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – The 58th Belgrade Winner semi-finals have been wrapped up in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Saken Bibosynov of Kazakhstan (52kg) won a boxer from Romania to make his way to the finals of the tournament. In the semi-final bout in the 63kg weight class Yertugan Zeinullinov defeated a Serbian boxer. Oralbay Nurbek (81kg) beat his opponent from Russia.

Kazakhstani Vasiliy Levit won over a Greek boxer in the 91kg category of the 58th Belgrade Winner semi-finals.

Kazakhstanis Ablaikhan Zhusupov (69k), Nurkanat Raiys (75kg), and Nurlan Saparbay (91) won bronze at the tournament.



