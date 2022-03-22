Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstanis Kukushkin and Popko reach final of Miami Open qualifcation

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 March 2022, 14:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko reached the final of the qualifying round of the men's ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the first round of the Miami Open qualification, Dmitry Popko defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The match lasted for two hours and 22 minutes. The Kazakhstani hit five aces, made one double fault, and saved four break points of eight.

To advance to the main draw Popko needs to beat American Steve Johnson.

Another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin stunned Radu Albot of Modavia 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2. He fired five aces, made one double fault, and saved three break points of five.

In the final of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament Kukushkin is to take on Japanese Shintaro Mochizuki.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
