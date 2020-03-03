Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstanis in South Korea actively registering with consular department – MFA

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 March 2020, 19:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The number of Kazakhstanis registered with the consular department in South Korea is increasing, Kazinform quotes MFA Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov as saying.

«As you know, since March 1, 2020, Kazakhstan restricted flights en Nur-Sultan-Seoul and Almaty-Seoul routes from nine to three per week. Therefore, our nationals staying in South Korea are registering with the consular department,» Aibek Smadyarov said.

In his words, 35,000 Kazakhstanis are still staying in South Korea.

«800 people registered with the consular department last week. Today their number increased to 1,500 people. 12,000 out of 35,000 Kazakhstanis are staying in South Korea illegally,» he added.

Earlier it was reported that the citizens of Kazakhstan in South Korea are recommended to register with the consular department due to coronavirus outbreak.


Kazakhstan and South Korea   Pneumonia in China  
