Kazakhstanis gather 34mln tenge for earthquake victims in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis living in Türkiye have gathered over 25 million tenge for the victims of the devastating earthquake which hit the country’s southeastern regions on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The fundraising campaign was launched yesterday. By the end of day, we had gathered 25 million tenge. We bought foods and other necessary things, and a truck loaded with the aid left for Kahramanmaraş. People continued sending money even after we stopped the campaign. Thus, we raised additional 9 million tenge, which we will spend on buying baby foods,» owner of Kazakh restaurant Shanyrak Daniyar Imanbekov says.

Well-known Kazakh folk singer Ainur Turssynbayeva initiated the charity campaign. The Consulate-General of Kazakhstan in Instable joined the event.