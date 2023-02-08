Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstanis gather 34mln tenge for earthquake victims in Türkiye

8 February 2023, 15:35
Kazakhstanis gather 34mln tenge for earthquake victims in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis living in Türkiye have gathered over 25 million tenge for the victims of the devastating earthquake which hit the country’s southeastern regions on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The fundraising campaign was launched yesterday. By the end of day, we had gathered 25 million tenge. We bought foods and other necessary things, and a truck loaded with the aid left for Kahramanmaraş. People continued sending money even after we stopped the campaign. Thus, we raised additional 9 million tenge, which we will spend on buying baby foods,» owner of Kazakh restaurant Shanyrak Daniyar Imanbekov says.

Well-known Kazakh folk singer Ainur Turssynbayeva initiated the charity campaign. The Consulate-General of Kazakhstan in Instable joined the event.


Related news
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring planting in 2023
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News