Kazakhstanis from coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess ship placed in quarantine

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 February 2020, 13:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani nationals, who were onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, arrived in Nur Sultan and were placed in quarantine, according to the Ministry of Healthcare, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On February 23, the nationals of Kazakhstan, who were onboard the Japanese ship «Diamond Princess» were brought to the homeland and placed in quarantine. Recall that 3,700 citizens from 50 countries were isolated on the cruise ship,» a statement from the Ministry reads.

Earlier it was reported that 20 passengers arrived at Nur-Sultan airport from Japan tonight onboard the Tokyo-Nur-Sultan flight. 16 of them are the citizens of Kazakhstan, including four passengers from the Princess Diamond. There are also the nationals of Japan, Libya, Great Britain, Ukraine, South Korea and China among the arrivals.

All of them were placed in the infectious diseases unit at the No3 Multi-Disciplinary Hospital of Nur-Sultan located in seven km from the city. Kazakhstani students who earlier returned from Wuhan were also isolated in this facility. All the arrivals are in a satisfactory condition now and will be under quarantine for 14 days.

The officials from the Ministry of Healthcare assured that no patients with coronavirus infections had been registered in Kazakhstan.

It should be reminded that two women and two children from Kazakhstan were onboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship.


Pneumonia in China  
