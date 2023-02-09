Go to the main site
    Kazakhstanis evacuated from quake-hit Gaziantep

    9 February 2023, 08:10

    GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM 42 nationals of Kazakhstan and 22 of Kyrgyzstan were airlifted from Gaziantep, Türkiye, by a charter flight, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The plane landed safely in Astana. As of now all of them are passing through immigration control.

    As earlier reported, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, early Monday. The country’s 10 provinces as well as the neighboring countries, including Syria were hit by devastating earthquakes and several aftershocks killing 12,391.

    As earlier reported, the second Kazakh rescue team arrived in Türkiye yesterday. The aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Gaziantep.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
