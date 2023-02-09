Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstanis evacuated from quake-hit Gaziantep

9 February 2023, 08:10
Kazakhstanis evacuated from quake-hit Gaziantep

GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM 42 nationals of Kazakhstan and 22 of Kyrgyzstan were airlifted from Gaziantep, Türkiye, by a charter flight, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The plane landed safely in Astana. As of now all of them are passing through immigration control.

As earlier reported, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, early Monday. The country’s 10 provinces as well as the neighboring countries, including Syria were hit by devastating earthquakes and several aftershocks killing 12,391.

As earlier reported, the second Kazakh rescue team arrived in Türkiye yesterday. The aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Gaziantep.


Related news
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring planting in 2023
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News