Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstanis evacuated from Latin America and the Caribbean

    26 March 2020, 13:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In connection with the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, the Kazakh Embassy in Mexico has assisted our compatriots in the return from Latin America and the Caribbean, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

    According to the Ministry’s Telegram account, over the period of March 13-25, 127 Kazakhstanis have been returned from the Dominican Republic, 4 people from Mexico, 3 from Panama and 3 from Costa Rica.

    Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan flew to Kazakhstan through Moscow. This was organized thanks to the coordinated actions of our diplomats in Mexico City and Moscow.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region