Kazakhstanis evacuated from Latin America and the Caribbean

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In connection with the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, the Kazakh Embassy in Mexico has assisted our compatriots in the return from Latin America and the Caribbean, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

According to the Ministry’s Telegram account, over the period of March 13-25, 127 Kazakhstanis have been returned from the Dominican Republic, 4 people from Mexico, 3 from Panama and 3 from Costa Rica.

Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan flew to Kazakhstan through Moscow. This was organized thanks to the coordinated actions of our diplomats in Mexico City and Moscow.