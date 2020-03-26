Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstanis evacuated from Latin America and the Caribbean

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 March 2020, 13:27
Kazakhstanis evacuated from Latin America and the Caribbean

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In connection with the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, the Kazakh Embassy in Mexico has assisted our compatriots in the return from Latin America and the Caribbean, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

According to the Ministry’s Telegram account, over the period of March 13-25, 127 Kazakhstanis have been returned from the Dominican Republic, 4 people from Mexico, 3 from Panama and 3 from Costa Rica.

Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan flew to Kazakhstan through Moscow. This was organized thanks to the coordinated actions of our diplomats in Mexico City and Moscow.


Coronavirus   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region