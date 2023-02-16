Go to the main site
    Kazakhstanis donate over $3mln600thous for earthquake victims in Türkiye

    16 February 2023, 08:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis donated over 3 million 600 thousand US dollars for the devastating earthquake victims in Türkiye, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Turkish Embassy in Astana.

    «Apart from that, 216 thousand US dollars were transferred to the official banking account of the AFAD. Thus, the total amount of donation from Kazakhstan exceeds 3 milion 616 thousand US dollars,» a statement from the Embassy reads.

    Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.

    According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

