Kazakhstanis claim 2 bronze medals in wushu events at FISU World University Games

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani athletes haul bronze in wushu events at the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, China, Kazinform reports.



Wushu master Beksultan Koskenov and Aigerim Torekhanova of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the men’s 60kg and women’s 60kg events, respectively, at the tournament in China.

Kazakhstan has already won a total of 13 medals, including one gold, five silver, and seven bronze ones, at the 2023 FISU Summer World University Games.

The Games are to run through August 8 in Chengdu, China. Representing Kazakhstan are 93 athletes in 11 sports.