Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Kazakhstanis cast their votes at polling stations in Türkiye

    19 March 2023, 16:55

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan. Three polling stations, opened in Türkiye, reported a high voting turnout, Kazinform reports.

    Election stations # 286, 255 and 296 at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in Türkiye open from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m.

    Despite the day off voters are taking an active part in the elections. Most of them are students and Kazakhstanis residing there.


    Over 1,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots in Ankara, some 600 in Istanbul and Antalya.

    As part of the Nauryz celebrations there was organized a cultural program.

    As of 02:00 p.m. March 19 the voter turnout in Kazakhstan made 46.84% of eligible voters.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
    Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath
    Candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov nominated for the post of the Majilis Speaker
    CEC registers elected deputies of Majilis
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10