Kazakhstanis cast their votes at polling stations in Türkiye

19 March 2023, 16:55
ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Majilis and maslikhat elections kicked off today in Kazakhstan. Three polling stations, opened in Türkiye, reported a high voting turnout, Kazinform reports.

Election stations # 286, 255 and 296 at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in Türkiye open from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m.

Despite the day off voters are taking an active part in the elections. Most of them are students and Kazakhstanis residing there.

Over 1,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots in Ankara, some 600 in Istanbul and Antalya.

As part of the Nauryz celebrations there was organized a cultural program.

As of 02:00 p.m. March 19 the voter turnout in Kazakhstan made 46.84% of eligible voters.

