Kazakhstanis can travel to almost 30 destinations visa-free

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nationals of Kazakhstan can travel to 29 countries of the world visa-free, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On top of that, holders of the Kazakhstani diplomatic and service passports are exempted from visa requirements in certain countries.

If the Kazakhstani national is staying in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan for a period of over 30 days, he or she must register with the relevant authorities. The analogous period consists of 5 days in case of Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstanis can stay up 14 days in Hong Kong, Iran, and Oman, 28 days in Barbados, 30 days in Argentine, Brazil, Malaysia, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Serbia, the Philippines, and Ecuador, 90 days in Albania, Columbia, Costa Rica, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, and Ukraine, 180 days in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and 1 year in Georgia.

Moreover, the citizens of Kazakhstan can stay for up to 90 days in Türkiye visa-free and for up to 30 days in South Korea.