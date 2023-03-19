Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstanis can be confident that their votes will be counted – CIS observer Akobyan

19 March 2023, 09:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 61 international observers of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly are monitoring the current early election of the Majilis and local maslikhat deputies in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The coordinator of the CIS IPA Group of Observers Vagarshak Akobyan praised the level of the election organization. «Every time we monitor the elections in Kazakhstan, we state with confidence that it is another step towards democracy. I hope we will state the same today,» he said.

According to him, two days before the election, the observers held meetings with almost all political parties nominated for the election, political figures involved in this process, and ordinary citizens.

«Everything goes on as per the law. All those willing to cast their votes today can be confident that their votes will be counted at the end of the elections,» he noted.

As Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Dmitry Kobitskiy said, the elections are held in compliance with the Convention on Standards of Democratic Elections. The mission observes the course of elections not only in Kazakhstan, but almost across entire the CIS and other countries, including Korea, China, and Belgium.

«Our group in Kazakhstan consists of 61 people. In the morning, we left for the opening of polling stations and until the end of voting and counting of votes, our observers will be present at the polling stations. After the preliminary count of the votes by the Central Election Commission, we will make our statement. Groups of international observers of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly are working on the CIS mission. There will be a common statement from the CIS mission,» he explained.

The election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies began today in Kazakhstan at 07:00 am and will end 08:00 pm local time. The counting of votes will begin after 08:00 pm.


