    Kazakhstanis’ air travel demand rises by 3.4% since Jan 2022

    10 June 2022, 14:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In January-April 2022, the revenues of airline companies reached 119.6bn tenge. In monetary terms it is 31.5% higher compared to the last year, Kazinform reports.

    The biggest part of revenues was ensured by passenger transportations – 116.9bn tenge. Cargo transportations yielded 2.7bn tenge profit. And 1.4bn tenge came from renting transport with a driver – 1.4bn tenge, Kazinform cites ranking.kz.

    In the same period in 2021, the revenues amounted to 91bn tenge (+27.6% per year).

    Fall in revenues was recorded in pandemic year 2020 only.

    In four months of the current year the country’s airline companies transported 2.6mn passengers, i.e. 3.4% higher against the previous year. It should be noted that compared to the same period in 2019, passenger transportations in 2022 have increased by 20.3%.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Statistics Kazakhstan
