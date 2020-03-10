Kazakhstanis advised against travel to Europe – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani health authorities highly recommend citizens of the country to avoid traveling to Europe due to coronavirus outbreak, Kazinform reports.

At the Tuesday press conference Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor, claimed that the situation with coronavirus in the EU member states, especially in Italy, causes concern.

«Since March 8 we have banned the entry not only for the citizens of Italy, but also for everyone who was there. Italy is now among the worst-hit countries in the Category A. Italy has the second biggest number of deaths caused by coronavirus after China,» Bekshin revealed.

According to him, the number of coronavirus cases has sharply surged in France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

«The situation [with coronavirus] is changing every other day. Since March 6, the Ministry of Healthcare works around the clock. It allows us to monitor the situation every day and assume effective measures to increase control,» Bekshin added.

It bears to remind that China, Iran, South Korea and Italy are among the Category A countries, i.e. the worst-hit countries by coronavirus. France, Germany and Spain are in the Category B.



