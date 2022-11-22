Kazakhstani Zhukayev qualifies into 2nd round of Yokkaichi Challenger in Japan

22 November 2022, 14:37

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev (ranked 315th in ATP ranking) won over Japanese Yuta Shimizu (ranked 403rd in ATP) in the first round of Yokkaichi Challenger in Japan.

During the match, which lasted for an hour, Zhukayev hit seven aces, made five double faults and realized four breaks. The match ended with the score 6:1, 6:4.

In the second round, Zhukayev will face Yosuke Watanuki (ranked 173rd in ATP ranking).

Фото: ktf.kz