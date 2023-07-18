Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Zhukayev gets through 2023 Hall of Fame Open finals

    18 July 2023, 08:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev played his semifinal match at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open in New Port, the U.S., Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Zhukayev played vs French Jaimee Floyd Angele to win him in three sets 6:7, 6:4, 6:4. The game lasted for two hours and 24 minutes.

    During the game, Zhukayev hit 8 aces and made 2 double faults. Besides, he won 5 points and 3 games in a row.

    Presently, Zhukayev holds today 242nd line in the global ATP rankings, and Floyd Angele stands 495th.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

