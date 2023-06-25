Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Abylaikhan Zhubanazar claimed bronze at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2023 in Mongolia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani stunned Mongolian judoka Bolor-Ochir Gereltuya in the Men’s -81kg weight class to capture bronze.

The Kazakh squad comprised 17 judokas in weight categories ranging from -60 kg to +100 kg.

This is the first medal for Kazakhstan at the Grand Slam tournament in Mongolia which kicked off on June 23. The event is scheduled to run through June 25.