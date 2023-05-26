Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva reaches ITF W25 Kursumlijska Banja semis

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2023, 18:36
Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva reaches ITF W25 Kursumlijska Banja semis Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva won the quarterfinal match against Slovak Nina Vargova at the ITF W25 Kursumlijska Banja tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan defeated Nina Vargova of Slovakia, the world’s 1,019th female tennis player, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) in the quarterfinal of the ITF women’s singles tennis event in Kuršumlijska Banja, Serbia.

Zhibek is currently placed 447th in the WTA singles rating.

The Kazakhstani is to take on the winner of Denise Valente vs. Baglow Eleanor meet in the semifinal of the tournament.


