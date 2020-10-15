Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Zhanibek Alimkhanuly in The Ring magazine’s top-10

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 October 2020, 19:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ring Magazine revealed its top 10 middleweights, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstani Zhanibek Alimkhanuly has climbed to the 10th position in the latest Ring Magazine's middleweight rankings following his KO victory over Argentinian Gonzalo Coria.

WBC title holder Canelo Álvarez is the Ring Magazine middleweight champion ahead of IBF and IBO world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin.

Jermall Charlo, Demetrius Andrade and Sergiy Derevyanchenko are ranked third, fourth, fifth, respectively.

Ryōta Murata and Kamil Szeremeta, Chris Eubank Jr., Rob Brant, Liam Williams, and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly make up the top ten.


