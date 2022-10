Kazakhstani Zhamilya Bakbergenova wins gold at World Wrestling Championships in Serbia

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zhamilya Bakbergenova grabbed a silver medal at the Belgrade World Wrestling Championships, Kazinform learned from Olympic.kz.

Bakbergenova, who competes in women’s 72kg, defeated American Amit Aylor in the final round.

Photo: olympic.kz