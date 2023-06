Kazakhstani Zauresh Akasheva faces loss at Table Tennis Championship in US

HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - Zauresh Akasheva of Kazakhstan failed to advance at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani lost to Japanese Mima Ito 0-4 in a tense match of the 1/32 finals of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships.