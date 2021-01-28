Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Zara Daken rises in Tennis Europe ranking

    28 January 2021, 17:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zara Daken of Kazakhstan has skyrocketed in the updated U14 Girls ranking of the European Tennis Federation, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The 13-year-old Daken climbed 10 spots up to number 21 of the updated U14 Girls rankings after excellent performance at the TE tournaments.

    For instance, Zara Daken reached the semifinals of the Smena Cup in Belarus where she was eliminated by Belarusian Polina Kukharenko.

    The National Olympic Committee notes that Daken is one of the youngest tennis players in the top 25 of the Tennis Europe Junior Ranking.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths