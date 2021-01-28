Kazakhstani Zara Daken rises in Tennis Europe ranking

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
28 January 2021, 17:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zara Daken of Kazakhstan has skyrocketed in the updated U14 Girls ranking of the European Tennis Federation, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 13-year-old Daken climbed 10 spots up to number 21 of the updated U14 Girls rankings after excellent performance at the TE tournaments.

For instance, Zara Daken reached the semifinals of the Smena Cup in Belarus where she was eliminated by Belarusian Polina Kukharenko.

The National Olympic Committee notes that Daken is one of the youngest tennis players in the top 25 of the Tennis Europe Junior Ranking.


