    Kazakhstani Zakirov wins top honors at Breaking for Gold World Series

    26 February 2023, 10:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani B-Boy Amir Zakirov won gold at the WDSF Breaking for Gold World Series in Kitakyushu, Japan, Kazinform quotes the Facebook account of Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov.

    The WDSF Breaking for Gold World Series brought together 180 strongest athletes from 48 states of the world. On his way to the finals, Amir overcame four-time world champion Menno of the Netherlands and reigning world champion Phil Wizard from Canada.

    With this win Amir earned valuable ranking points to defend the country’s colors at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

