Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Zakirov wins top honors at Breaking for Gold World Series

26 February 2023, 10:35
Kazakhstani Zakirov wins top honors at Breaking for Gold World Series

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani B-Boy Amir Zakirov won gold at the WDSF Breaking for Gold World Series in Kitakyushu, Japan, Kazinform quotes the Facebook account of Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov.

The WDSF Breaking for Gold World Series brought together 180 strongest athletes from 48 states of the world. On his way to the finals, Amir overcame four-time world champion Menno of the Netherlands and reigning world champion Phil Wizard from Canada.

With this win Amir earned valuable ranking points to defend the country’s colors at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.


Related news
Anna Danilina out of Indian Wells Masters 1st Round
Kazakhstan grabs gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series
Kazakhstan launches football youth league
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Anna Danilina out of Indian Wells Masters 1st Round
Kazakhstan grabs gold at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series
Kazakhstan's Ariana Gogulina wins ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour singles and doubles titles
Rybakina eases into next round at 2023 Indian Wells Masters
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan
Council of Europe supports Kazakhstan's human rights policy
Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha to vie in ISU World Short Track Championships 2023 quarterfinal
TV election debate among reps of 7 Kazakh political parties kicks off
News Partner
Popular
1 Rybakina eases into next round at 2023 Indian Wells Masters
2 Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Mar 12
3 5.1-magnitude earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty
4 NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth
5 Kazakhstan's Ariana Gogulina wins ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour singles and doubles titles

News