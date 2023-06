NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva strolled into Round 2 at the Wimbledon 2021 beating Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, the National Olympic Committee’s website reads. The match ended with a score 6:3, 6:1.

In the next round in the women’s singles Yulia Putintseva will play vs Paula Badosa Gibert of Spain.