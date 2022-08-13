Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva drops out of Canadian Open
13 August 2022 13:12

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva drops out of Canadian Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva paired with American Sofia Kenin lost to US-Indian duo Madison Keys and Sania Mirza in the quarterfinal of the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto, Canada, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and American Sofia Kenin were defeated by American Madison Keys and Indian Sania Mirza 7-5, 3-6, 6-10 in the quarterfinal match of the Canadian Open.

In one hour and 23 minutes, the Kazakh-American tandem fired two aces, saved five break-points of eight.

Earlier Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva lost to Jessica Pegula of US 3-6, 3-6 in the quarterfinal of the Canadian Open singles.

Photo: sports.kz




Related news
Rybakina storms into W&S Open quarter-finals
Almaty to host 1st Kazakhstan Wheelchair Tennis Championships
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva out of Cincinnati
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kazakhstani karateka Sofia Berultseva wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit
Astana basketball club signs American point guard Deondre Parks
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle

News

Archive