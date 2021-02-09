Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva beats Sloane Stephens at start of Australian Open

    9 February 2021, 17:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva crashed Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the first round match of the now-running Australian Open, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    World No.28 Yulia Putintseva beat Sloane Stephens, ranking 41, in three sets. The match lasted for 2 hours 10 minutes and ended with a score 4/6, 6/2, 6/3 in favor of Yulia Putintseva.

    In the next round 26-year-old Yulia Putintseva will face Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, who defeated Fench Clara Burel 4/6, 6/3, 6/4 in the women's singles first round match.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina crashed Russia’s Vera Zvonareva in the first round at Australian Open.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

