    Kazakhstani youth needs to get an insight into ‘Seven pillars of statehood’ by Elbasy – Ashimbayev

    24 November 2021, 16:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s youth needs to get an insight into the meaning of 'Seven pillars of statehood' spearheaded by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the youth forum ‘Tauyelsizdik urpaktary’ in the Kazakh capital, Speaker Ashimbayev reminded that Elbasy highlighted the set of principles ‘Seven pillars of statehood’ at the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party. They, according to Ashimbayev, are focused on preserving Kazakhstan’s independence, unity, family values and traditions, as well as national culture.

    «The First President of Kazakhstan also mentioned education and patriotism as the key priorities of the country’s prosperity. Our youth should come to realize the meaning of ‘Seven pillars of statehood’,» the Senate Speaker noted.

    Speaker Ashimbayev believes that with time the world will become more complex and the humanity will face new challenges.

    «This will undoubtedly affect our country as well. In these conditions, strengthening our independence and sovereignty, as Elbasy said, is the top-priority goal for the upcoming generation. Our young people are true patriots of our country. But it is also crucially important to be a true professional, highly skilled specialist,» Maulen Ashimbayev stressed.

    Recall that First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted a set of principles ‘Seven pillars of statehood’ at the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party on November 23.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

