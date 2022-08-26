26 August 2022 09:00

Kazakhstani Yevseyev withdraws from Nonthaburi Challenger in Thailand

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev failed to reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 Nonthaburi Challenger in Thailand, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

In Round 2 Yevseyev lost to Kyrian Jacquet from France. In the third set Yevseyev withdrew from the match due to an injury with a score of 7:6 (7:2), 6:7 (4:7), 0:3. The match lasted for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Photo: ktf.kz