Kazakhstani Yevseyev propels to Morelos Open Round 2

MORELOS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev beat Japan’s Naoki Nakagawa in the first-round match at the Mexico Morelos Challenger 6:7, 6:4, 6:2, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Currently Yevseyev ranks World No. 290, while Nakagawa ranks 443rd in the world.