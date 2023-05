ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev lost in the first-round match at the Savannah Challenger, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

He lost to Martin Damm ranking 420th in the world in two sets 1:6, 4:6. The encounter lasted for 1 hour and 7 minutes.

Currently Yevseyev ranks World No. 281.