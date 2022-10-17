Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstani Yevseyev defeated at the start of ATP 250 European Open Antwerp
17 October 2022, 09:55

Kazakhstani Yevseyev defeated at the start of ATP 250 European Open Antwerp

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev held a debut match against Tim van Rijthoven from the Netherlands during the ATP 250 European Open Antwerp, Belgium, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Yevseyev was defeated by the Dutch player in two sets, with the total score 3:6, 6:7.

The 1st round qualifying match lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

During the game, Yevseyev hit three aces and made no double fault. The Kazakh player won also four points and one game in a row.

Photo: sports.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit

News

Archive