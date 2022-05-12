Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Yevseyev and Lomakin stroll into quarterfinal at ATP Shymkent Challenger 2022

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2022, 07:42
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The duo of Grigory Lomakin of Kazakhstan and Russian Yan Bondarevskiy defeated Bogdan Bobrov of Russia and Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan with the score of 6:2, 3:6, 10:6 in the men's doubles at the ATP Shymkent Challenger 2022.

In the quarterfinal, they will play vs Viktor Durasovic and Ivan Gakhov, the press service of the Kazakh Tennis Federation reports.

Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev and Russia’s Alexander Shevchenko beat the tandem of Timur Maulenov and Dostanbek Tashbulatov of Kazakhstan in the men’s doubles with the score of 6:4, 6:1. Next, they will face Arjun Kadhe of India and Ukraine’s Vladislav Manafov.


