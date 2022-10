Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Fedorov wins 2022 UCI Road World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Fedorov grabbed a gold medal at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships being held in Wollongong (Australia), Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Fedorov finished first in the team race (169.8km).

Czech cyclist Mathias Vacek finished second and Søren Wærenskjold from Norway is third.