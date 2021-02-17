Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani writer Taufik Karimov wins London International Literary Prize

    17 February 2021, 19:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani writer Taufik Karimov has become the laureate in the Stars category (famous authors) of the London International Literary Prize, Kazinform reports.

    According to inwriter.org, Taufik Karimov was awarded the Charles Dickens Prize – Minor Prose together with other Russian-speaking authors. His book Fata Morgana was published both in Russian and English languages.

    Taufik Karimov is the member of the Writers’ Unions of Kazakhstan, Russia, Tatarstan and Azerbaijan. Currently he helms the Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs. He is also the deputy Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars.

    It should be noted that writers, journalists and poets from the UK, the U.S., Canada, Russia, Lithuania, South Korea, France and other countries became laureates of the London International Literary Prize.

    The organizers of the London International Literary Prize are the International Union of Writers, the International Society of Writers, Playwrights and Journalists, and the Union of Science Fiction and Cinema Figures.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

