Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek

    4 June 2023, 11:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan hauled four medals at the international wrestling tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Sports Development Directorate.

    Kazakhstani female athletes Marina Sedneva and Zhamilya Bakbergenova claimed 55kg and 72kg gold, respectively, at the ranking tournament in honor of Kozhamkul Kabauly and Ratbek Sanatbayev.

    Irina Kazyulina won the silver medal in the women's 65kg event.

    Kazakhstan's male wrestler Nursultan Azov took home the 97kg bronze.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Wrestling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Astana Int’l Forum: Achievement of SDGs should not lead to decline in standards of living, say experts
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims