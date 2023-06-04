Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 June 2023, 11:23
Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan hauled four medals at the international wrestling tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Sports Development Directorate.

Kazakhstani female athletes Marina Sedneva and Zhamilya Bakbergenova claimed 55kg and 72kg gold, respectively, at the ranking tournament in honor of Kozhamkul Kabauly and Ratbek Sanatbayev.

Irina Kazyulina won the silver medal in the women's 65kg event.

Kazakhstan's male wrestler Nursultan Azov took home the 97kg bronze.


Kyrgyzstan    Kazakhstan   Wrestling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed