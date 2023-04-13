Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani wrestler Sanzhar Doszhanov claims 70kg men’s freestyle gold

    13 April 2023, 21:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Sanzhar Doszhanov won a gold medal in men's freestyle event at the ongoing 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

    Sanzhar Doszhanov defeated Zafarbek Tikhonov of Uzbekistan 2-0 in men’s freestyle 70kg final aty the event.

    This is the fourth gold medal for Kazakhstan at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.

    Previously, Kazakhstani Ibragim Magomadov, Elmira Syzdykova, and Zhamilya Bakbergenova won gold medals at the tournament.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

