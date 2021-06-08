Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani wins silver at 2021 World Para Dance Sport Cup in Italy

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2021, 21:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Malika Muktarova of Kazakhstan has claimed a silver medal at the 2021 World Para Dance Sport Cup in Genoa, Italy, Kaziform cites the official website of the Kazakh capital’s administration.

Four athletes represented Kazakhstan at the 2021 World Para Dance Sport Cup held in the lead-up to the 2022 World Championships in South Korea. The event brought together over 300 athletes from 12 countries.

It was noted that the 2021 World Para Dance Sport Cup judging panel included honored dancing coach of Kazakhstan, trainer at the Kazakh capital’s para dancing school Aliya Maidanovna as decided by the National Paralympic Committee and the special commission.

