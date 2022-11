16 October 2022, 11:40

Kazakhstani wins bronze at Asian Weightlifting Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh weightlifter Artem Antropov hauled a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships currently being held in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Artem Antropov of Kazakhstan won the 96kg bronze with a combined lift of 377kg. Bahraini and Taiwanese athletes claimed first and second places, respectively.

Photo: olympic.kz